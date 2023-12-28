SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities are offering a $1,000 reward anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a case involving two suspects connected to vehicle burglaries and fraudulent purchases amounting to approximately $3,500.

The vehicle burglaries occurred on Nov. 11 around 2:20 p.m. at 5795 Noble Drive in Miramar, San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The suspects stole various items and purses from inside three vehicles, which were parked at the Veteran’s Cemetery.

Both suspects then made their way to Encinitas, where they used the stolen credit cards to make multiple fraudulent purchases at a Walmart located at 1550 Leucadia Blvd. and a Shell gas station at 1580 Leucadia Blvd., according to authorities.

A white 2013 Lexus ES model was captured on surveillance video in the area, which also showed an unknown man inside of the Walmart and another unknown man at the Shell gas station pump.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2013 Lexus ES model (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Police describe the first suspect as a man with black glasses wearing a dark-colored plaid button-up shirt and dark-colored pants.

Suspect No. 1 linked to the vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud case. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a dark-colored hat, white long sleeve T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Suspect No. 2 linked to the vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud case. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call SDPD’s Northwestern Division at (858) 523-7039 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

