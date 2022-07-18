SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested on suspicion of staging a false hit-and-run accident scene after an illegal stunt driving performance in National City, police said.

The crash occurred on Nov. 21, 2021 in the parking lot of the Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall, when the driver, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Gomez, engaged in stunt driving in the parking lot and crashed his car into another vehicle, Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department stated in a release Monday.

Another man, identified as 19-year-old Ruben Antonio Talamantes, is also suspected of creating a fake accident on the nearby street, police said.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers received false information for a report from both men, according to SDPD. Gomez also provided false information to his insurance company.

Further investigation shows Talamantes had engaged in falsifying information to both law enforcement and the courts in relation to illegal modifications to his vehicle during an unrelated event, Sharki said. Investigators also say they discovered Talamantes bypassed smog and vehicle inspection measures to ensure that his vehicle was in compliance with state regulations.

Talamantes, who was arraigned on July 11, is charged on suspicion of insurance fraud and forging and falsifying a document, police said. He faces more than five years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.