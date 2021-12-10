Two men suspected of bank robbery in Kearny Mesa

A pair of gun-toting thieves robbed a Kearny Mesa bank Friday.

The two masked men entered the California Bank and Trust branch office in the 8200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and demanded cash shortly before 9:30 a.m., the FBI reported.

After employees handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robbers — each of whom was carrying a handgun and wearing gloves, a dark- colored face covering and a hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over his head — fled in a stolen SUV, according to the FBI and San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.