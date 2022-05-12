SAN DIEGO — The two men killed in a stabbing last weekend at a San Diego home were identified Thursday, police said.

Edward Robbins, 36, and Jeffrey Moore, 34, were fatally stabbed early Sunday morning when a fight broke out at a party in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood, San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release. A 24-year-old woman, whose name was not released by police, was taken to a local hospital, where she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SDPD first received a call around 2:40 a.m. of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of 800 Carlsbad Street, Sharki said. When officers responded to the scene, they found three people who had been stabbed at the home.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while Robbins died after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

The suspected attacker Michael Major, 38, was taken into custody on suspicion of committing the stabbings, Sharki said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the fight and booked into county jail on two counts of murder. Major pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.