Two men arrested on suspicion of stabbing in College West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men suspected in a stabbing exited their College West apartment with their hands up Sunday after police surrounded their dwelling.

The stabbing of a man happened at around 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of 54th Street during a fight with a large group of people, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was contacted by officers outdoors and the two men suspected of stabbing him went back to their apartment, police said.

At about 4:35 p.m., one person came out of the apartment with his hands up. Shortly after, another person came out with his hands up.

One suspect was detained, police said. There was no immediate word about the other suspect who came out with his hands up.

Police were checking the apartment to clear it of any other people.

The suspects and victim were not immediately identified.

