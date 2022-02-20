Two men arrested after deadly shooting outside bar

SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting another man to death outside of a bar in the Miramar area, police said.

San Diego police detectives identified the suspects as Samuel Perez, 23, and Damani Wiltshire-Beal, 22, who have both been booked into jail for homicide, according to Lt. Andra Brown. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Kyle Delangel, of National City.

Authorities said early Saturday morning they received several calls around 2 a.m. about gunfire outside a bar at 9500 Mira Mar Road.

When the San Diego Police Department’s Northeastern Division arrived on scene, officers found a man down in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds and receiving first aid from Good-Samaritans. First responders then transported Delangel to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but ultimately was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.

Brown said detectives learned Delangel had been involved in an argument with two men as the bar was closing. As the argument escalated, the victim was hit by a black Chevrolet driven by the suspects as they were leaving, according to police. That’s when Delangel went to the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle and was shot by one of the occupants.

After the shooting, the SDPD stated the suspect’s vehicle drove away northbound on Black Mountain Road. Detectives were able to locate Perez near his Mira Mesa residence, arresting him Saturday afternoon while Wiltshire-Beal was located after returning to his nearby residence later that night.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.