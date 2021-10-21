Man with child arrested on suspicion of killing 2 people in East Village high-rise

SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot and killed at an East Village high-rise apartment building Thursday afternoon, police said, and a man with a child in his car was arrested on the freeway a short time later.

A San Diego Police Department watch commander confirmed the victims were found around 3 p.m. in the building on Island Avenue between 14th and 15th streets. The high-rise is called Spire San Diego — it’s one of two side-by-side high-rises in the area recognizable for their partially yellow and red facades.

About 15 minutes later, officers briefly blocked all traffic as they pulled over a black Jeep near the intersection of Interstates 15 and 805, east of Balboa Park. A man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the shooting, according to police, and a young girl who had been riding in the vehicle was taken into protective custody. Police radio traffic recorded officers requesting a car seat for the girl, whose relationship to the man was not immediately clear.

#BREAKING Deadly shooting inside SPIRE San Diego in Eastvillage. Residents waiting outside say they heard gunshots around 3 p.m. San Diego PD say this is an active investigation. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/HOhTszYChu — Clara Benitez (@ClaraBenitezTV) October 21, 2021

Back at the scene of the shooting, Island was closed to traffic in the immediate area and a significant number of officers were staged in and outside the building. Residents told FOX 5 they heard gunshots around 3 p.m. and that they weren’t being allowed back into their units during the investigation.

Spire resident Bernardo Bustamante told reporters that he lived on the building’s 34th floor and the shooting appeared to have happened one floor higher.

“We were leaving the house with our children and we were walking down to go to the elevator. We met our neighbor, who is on the floor above us,” he said, standing among the stranded residents outside the building. “The doors opened, we were at the bottom floor here at the lobby, and we were met by San Diego PD. They had their rifles out, their guns out, and they were kind of securing all exits. They pulled us out of the elevator real fast.”

“They did a great job,” Bustamante added. “They got us out with a lot of calm.”

Authorities promised a briefing later Thursday evening with more information. The SDPD Homicide Unit was in charge of the investigation.

A line of police vehicles behind a Jeep on Interstate 15, which was briefly blocked to all traffic as part of an investigation into an East Village shooting, police said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Check back for updates to this developing story.