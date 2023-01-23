SAN DIEGO – Two people were stabbed early Monday in an attempted robbery in the downtown area, San Diego Police Department officials said.

Authorities say the first call on the incident, which occurred on State St. near the Hall of Justice, came in at about 5:30 a.m.

After officers arrived on the scene, one of the victims was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing was arrested, according to police officials.

State St. is blocked off between West C St. and Broadway. SDPD officials say part of Columbia St. is also closed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

FOX 5 has a crew at the scene and we will share more updates as they become available.