SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized Thursday as a result of a chemical spill that prompted a hazmat response at a Barrio Logan shipyard, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. emergency crews and a hazmat team arrived to the scene aboard the USS Mustin, a Navy ship docked at the BAE Systems shipyard in the 2200 block of Belt Street, where they worked to contain a chemical spill.

By 11:20 a.m. the source of the spill had been contained and crews aboard the ship had been evacuated, SDFD said.

Two people, who were Navy personnel aboard the ship, were transported to UCSD Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries from exposure to the chemicals, according to SDFD.

SDFD crews had cleared from the scene by noon, while Navy medical personnel remained on scene to take over evaluating patients. Hazmat units from SDFD and the County of San Diego also remained on scene.

There was a chemical release on the ship which triggered the hazmat incident, SDFD said. It was not immediately known what the hazardous material was.