SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said two horses “in poor condition” were found abandoned in the span of a week at Tijuana River Valley Regional Park.

The first horse was found on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the second the following Sunday, officials confirmed. Both horses were taken to SDHS’s Escondido campus for treatment.

“Sadly, following a detailed examination and X-rays, the medical team determined that the second horse was experiencing such severe pain that the only option was to alleviate his suffering through humane euthanasia,” SDHS stated in a news release on the matter.

The surviving horse, described as male Quarter mix, will remain at the North County campus until he deemed healthy. From there, SDHS said next steps are to be determined pending an investigation into the animal abandonment.

SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement is now searching for answers, and is asking the public for their help in identifying those who may have left the horses at the South Bay park. Under California state law, it’s illegal to abandon an animal.

“We are here to help, so please reach out to us before you leave an animal to fend for themselves,” said SDHS Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins. “We also ask the public to speak up if they know something, so we can ensure that no additional horses are left without essential care such as food and water.”

Anyone with information about the abandonment of these horses is asked to call Humane Law Enforcement at 619-299-7012 (press 1 for Dispatch).