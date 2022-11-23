Courtesy photo of a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach, Training Support Activity Europe)

SAN DIEGO — Two helicopters collided in midair Tuesday at Brown Field Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. when a Seahawk 410 Navy helicopter and a civilian Sikorsky UH-60A helicopter collided, FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan said in a statement given to FOX 5.

Pilots in both helicopters were able to land safely after the crash, according to the FAA. There were no reported injuries.

One helicopter suffered minor damage to the main rotor and the other had damage to the rear tail fin, City of San Diego Public Information Officer José Ysea said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were initially called out to respond to the collision, but were quickly cancelled as there were no injuries or hazards, Ysea said.

The incident is under investigation by FAA officials.