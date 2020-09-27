2 Catholic churches vandalized with swastikas, graffiti

St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral was one of two churches vandalized Sept. 26.

EL CAJON (CNS) – Two El Cajon churches were vandalized overnight with images of swastikas and other graffiti.

St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral, 1627 Jamacha Way, was vandalized with spray-painted images of swastikas and political images, said Sgt. Michael Hettinger of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

I woke up this morning to see our Cathedral defaced with pentagrams, upside down crosses, white power, swastikas, BLM, etc. It reminded me to pray for my brethren in Iraq that are facing persecution. Pray for the criminals who did this. pic.twitter.com/fkKjlP0nv9 — Fr. Daniel Shaba (@FrDanielShaba) September 26, 2020

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station were alerted to the vandalism Saturday morning.

Deputies were later alerted to another act of vandalism, which occurred overnight at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1101 South Mollison Ave., Hettinger said. The vandalism also included spray-painted swastika images on an exterior wall of the church.

Both incidents were under investigation by detectives. No suspects have been identified.