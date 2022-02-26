VISTA, Calif. — Two cars were caught on fire Saturday after a mishap involving a plastic fuel container in Vista, fire officials said.

The Vista Fire Department said a person was adding fuel directly to his car’s carburetor with a plastic fuel container on North Santa Fe and Townsite Drive when the plastic fuel container caught on fire, causing the individual to drop the container on the street and run from the vehicle. The burning fuel spread, setting another car on fire, according to firefighters.

“While doing a survey of new construction a loud bang came from the 7-Eleven, with lots of smoke,” said Scott Turner, who caught the fire on video with his drone. “Sent the drone over to have a look and took off running towards the fire.”

No injuries were reported, and the fires were put out.

Fire officials said an investigation was underway on the blaze.