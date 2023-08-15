SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after two kidnapping attempts that occurred days apart in the Tierrasanta neighborhood earlier this month.

Authorities were first alerted to the incidents on Aug. 11, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 9-year-old girl was reportedly playing in a park at 3700 Bordelon St. when a white car pulled up to the park.

According to Sharki, the suspect, described as an “older” man with a beard, rolled down the driver’s side window and asked the girl to come to the car for candy. The girl then ran home, prompting the car to drive away.

While conducting a witness check in the neighborhood, officers discovered another kidnapping attempt that occurred on Aug. 4, Sharki said.

Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., a 10-year-old boy went to retrieve the mail at a common mailbox located at 10200 Laffrey Court. The boy’s mother was watching, according to Sharki.

While the boy was at the mailbox, SDPD said a man in a white car drove up behind the boy, got out and walked up to him. As he walked up, the suspect reached his hands out to the boy in a hugging motion. His mother then yelled, according to Sharki, prompting the man to flee.

The suspect was described by law enforcement as a 5’9″, 175 pound white male with a tan or olive complexion, approximately 25 to 29 years old. According to Sharki, he also had a one-inch scar on the right side of his chin and brown hair styled in a “high-and-tight” cut.

He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and jeans, authorities said. His vehicle was described as a late 90s to 00s white Honda with a “weathered look.”

No injuries were reported in either case.

SDPD’s Eastern Division detectives are handling the investigation into the attempted kidnappings. It is unclear if police believe the two are related or if they suspect the same individual in both attempts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern Division at 858-495-7900 or to leave an anonymous tip, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.