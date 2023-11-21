EL CAJON, Calif. — Two San Diego men have been arrested in the shooting that happened outside a house party in El Cajon in late October that left two dead, including a teen.

The El Cajon Police Department reports arrests were made in the case this week. Bruce Luu, 21, and Dan Nalab, 24, are being held without bail in the San Diego County Central Jail on first-degree murder charges.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, a series of calls came in around 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 reporting a loud house party and multiple gunshots in the 700 block of Mahogany Drive in El Cajon.

Two victims, a 16-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were found critically wounded and both later died at local hospitals.

The Flock Safety automated license plate reader system was used to identify the getaway vehicle. Luu and Nalab were also identified as suspects.

Nalab was taken into custody on Saturday by the Chula Vista Police Department for an unrelated firearm charge. Luu was arrested in San Diego on Monday by El Cajon police officers and detectives with the help of U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the East County Regional Gang Task Force.

El Cajon police report search warrants were also served at their homes.

At the request of the families, the El Cajon Police Department is not releasing the names of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or report a tip online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

This investigation remains ongoing.