SAN DIEGO — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old and 18-year-old in connection to a fatal attack in Mission Beach last week, San Diego police said in a release.

The 18-year-old, identified as El Cajon resident Daniel Ruben Martin, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Friday, July 7 around 11:20 p.m. after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Sea World Drive, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Two days later, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested after self-surrendering at SDPD Headquarters at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The teenager’s identity is being withheld by law enforcement, given their status as a juvenile.

Authorities started investigating the incident after a concerned citizen reported a body in Bonita Cove Park at 900 block of West Mission Bay Drive on Wednesday, July 5 around 6:19 a.m., according to Shebloski.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the man, identified as 65-year-old Michael Shook, suffering from multiple facial and upper body injuries that indicated he had been beaten. Multiple stab wounds to his upper body were also discovered.

Paramedics attempted life saving measures, but SDPD said it was quickly apparent that the man’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate shortly after, Shebloski said.

During their initial investigation, detectives learned there were reports the victim was involved in a physical confrontation with a group of five to six people in their late teens to early twenties.

According to Shebloski, detectives identified Martin and the 17-year-old as suspects in the case through the course of their investigation. Authorities have not disclosed if any additional suspects have been identified at this time.

Martin was booked into San Diego County Jail, while the 17-year-old suspect was place in Juvenile Hall. Both could face one count of murder, SDPD said.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.