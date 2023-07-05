SAN DIEGO — A string of crimes believed to be connected that spanned across several areas of San Diego County Wednesday ended in two suspects being arrested by police, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 a shooting first occurred around 6:11 p.m. at 1100 Louden Lane in Imperial Beach.

One of the suspects shot at a person they knew and then drove away from the scene in a white BMW, according to law enforcement.

Shortly after, the shooter and another person then robbed a business in the 3000 block of El Cajon Boulevard in North Park, police said.

Around 6:47 p.m., the gunman hit a car and caused it to roll over on Interstate 805 and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in the Kearny Mesa area, per SDPD. The crash resulted in minor injuries to the person in the vehicle that was struck.

The suspects didn’t stop there as they carjacked someone at gunpoint on Convoy Court, stealing and driving away in a burgundy Nissan Versa, police said.

Around 8 p.m., the driver then crashed the stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Nolbey Street in Encinitas, which then turned into another carjacking of a 2014 white Ford Fusion with reports of shots fired, according to authorities.

Police were able to catch up with the two suspects and arrested them near an LA Fitness at 201 S El Camino Real in Encinitas.

No injuries were reported in any of the shootings or carjackings.