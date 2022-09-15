SAN DIEGO — Two people suspected of human smuggling and leading authorities on a pursuit near the U.S.-Mexico border were arrested Wednesday, prosecutors said.



Sergio Cervantes-Lopez 30, of San Diego, and Remigio Sosa-Laez, 19, a Mexican national, were charged on suspicion of smuggling a large group of individuals, though their attempt ended with a high-speed chase, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release Thursday.

On Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents noticed eight to 10 individuals entering a large sport utility vehicle belonging to Cervantes-Lopez before driving away just after 4 p.m. near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court Thursday. Authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away.

The chase ended after the driver rammed a Border Patrol vehicle, backed into a civilian’s pickup truck and then ran through a red light, where the suspect crashed into another sport utility vehicle, the complaint read.



Attorney officials confirmed that Cervantes-Lopez attempted to escape from law enforcement following the collision, but the suspect was quickly apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

“Cervantes-Lopez had eight other people in his sport utility vehicle at the time of the crash. A follow up investigation revealed that one of the individuals in the vehicle, Remigio Sosa-Laez, had allegedly guided the group across the border on foot. Two of the passengers stated that they feared for their lives during the chase,” Thornton stated.

Both suspects were arrested and await their initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge.