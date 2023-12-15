SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire that engulfed a two-story University City home Friday afternoon. Five adults who lived in the home were displaced.

The two-alarm fire was reported by a motorist along northbound Interstate 5, near the interchange with State Route 52 shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs. The motorist said they were able to see smoke from the freeway.

SkyFOX was over the two-story home, which is located in the 5400 block of Bloch Street, before 4 p.m. Flames appeared to entirely engulf the home with a heavy plume of smoke coming from all sides.

Around 4:30 p.m., crews knocked down the main body of the fire and are performing “overhaul operations to search for hidden fire inside the home.”

Five adults who have been displaced as a result of the blaze are being assisted by Red Cross, SDFD said. No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available about what caused the fire or the extent of damage to the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.