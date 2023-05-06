Crews responding to a fire at a vacant home in North Park on Saturday May 6, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — A two-alarm fire broke out at a house near the North Park neighborhood Saturday evening, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The fire was first reported around 6 p.m. at a house in the 4300 block of Georgia Street.

The house was a 800-square foot house behind two other structures in the area. It was fully involved by the time crews arrived on the scene, SDFD Deputy Chief Brian Raines said.

The second-alarm was called, prompting a nearly 60 firefighter response, due to additional risk for potential exposures, according to Raines. This included a nearby auto shop and an eight-story apartment building.

Crews were quickly able to knock down the fire, preventing it from spreading to any of the surrounding buildings. Electrical lines, however, were impacted by the fire, according to Raines. San Diego Gas & Electric crews are working to stabilize the lines.

The house, which was considered vacant, was almost completely destroyed by the fire.

Squatters have been known to occupy the house, Raines said, although it is not known at this time if anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported related to the fire, according to Raines.

The exact cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by the SDFD Arson Team.