Crews responding to a two-acre brush fire in South Bay on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Courtesy of San Diego Fire-Rescue)

SAN DIEGO — A multi-acre brush fire broke out in a hard-to-reach part of the Tijuana River Valley Sunday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

Around 1:30 p.m., crews were alerted to the fire near the intersection of Monument Road and Saturn Boulevard. SDFD personnel arrived on scene at approximately 1:42 p.m.

By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had burned about one acre of land. Around 7 p.m., the fire spread to about four acres. SDFD officials described the area as having difficult terrain, with dense fuel.

“Forward progress of the fire has been slowed by firefighters on the ground and crews in the air,” the department said in a tweet.

Two strike teams were dispatched to the site of the first-alarm fire, as well as three helicopters and four engines. Cal Fire is assisting, according to SDFD.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still on site working to extinguish the blaze. The department is anticipating crews to remain on scene throughout the evening and overnight. In a tweet, SDFD said the mop-up operation will be extensive.

“Firefighters will surround the area by digging into the earth a few inches down & a few feet wide creating a barrier to prevent the (fire) from spreading,” the department explained.

No evacuations or road closures have been put in place for the area near the fire. No structures nearby are at risk, SDFD said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.