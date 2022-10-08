San Diego – After taking a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TwitchCon has made its return to the San Diego.

The convention, put on by the popular video game streaming service Twitch, changes venues every other year. It returned to the San Diego Convention Center in downtown after the last convention in 2019, bringing in gamers, streamers and content creators from all over the country.

“They are just so excited to meet their favorite streamers or to see the controllers that are being released, seeing the monitors, all the fun things that come with being a streamer and a gamer,” said Mannie Sagasta, content creator for Team Xcluded.

The gaming organization created its team back in 2020 for those who felt excluded.

“We want people to feel included,” said Sagasta. “I know its counterintuitive for the name but something that a lot of gamers know about when we were younger. It’s kind of the thing, if you are a gamer, you are just not a part of the popularity group.”

The convention is a reunion for thousands of gamers, streamers and creators that haven’t been able to physically see each other in the last two years.

“You don’t really understand just how beneficial our products can be until you really get that hands-on experience,” said Federico Uruena with BenQ.

Uruena says the electronic company, values time with consumers like the ones that attend TwitchCon.

Some of the booths inside the convention show streaming in real-time, online and in-person for those in attendance.

“It’s important for us to come back and say ‘hey we are still doing our thing – it’s gaming PC’s -but we are with you, we are gamers too,’”said King Perez de Tagle with iBUYPOWER.

The convention goes from October 7 to October 9 at the San Diego Convention Center.