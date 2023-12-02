VISTA, Calif. — Have old, unused guns laying around that you want to dispose of? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Oceanside Police Department are partnering for a gun buyback event in Vista.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can turn in unwanted firearms for a gift card at the North County Regional Center on South Melrose Drive in Vista.

The announcement states those turning in firearms can remain anonymous, no questions asked.

A $100 gift card will be given out for handguns, rifles and shotguns; $200 gift cards will be given out for assault weapons and ghost guns.

Firearms need to be working to be accepted. The event announcement notes firearms must be in the trunk of your vehicle and a deputy will give you instructions once you arrive.

Free gun cable locks and handgun security boxes will be available at the event as well.

All firearms collected at the event will be destroyed, according to the sheriff’s department.

For more information, view the event announcement on X, formerly Twitter.