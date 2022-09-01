SAN DIEGO — A person who used public transportation in San Diego was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis, county health officials announced Thursday.

Riders who used the following Metropolitan Transit System routes between Feb. 16 and July 16 could have been exposed and are at risk for infection:

Bus route 950 from Otay Mesa Transit Center toward Iris Avenue Transit Center, Monday through Friday between 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Bus route 950 from Iris Avenue Transit Center to Otay Mesa Transit Center, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Line Trolley from Iris Avenue to H Street, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Blue Line Trolley from H Street to Iris Avenue, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Health officials advise potentially affected passengers to consult their doctor or contact the county’s public health services to arrange testing. Employees of MTS will be tested by their occupational health program.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “Most people who are exposed do not develop the disease and TB can be treated and cured with medication.”