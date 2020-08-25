Tuberculosis case reported at a San Diego high school

SAN DIEGO — County health leaders say someone tested positive for tuberculosis and may have exposed other students and staff at Morse High School.

The county announced the tuberculosis case Tuesday but said the dates of possible exposure were from February 28 to March 13.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is now working with district officials to notify people who may have been exposed and encourage them to get tested.

County health leaders said students can get tested by their primary care provider. Students who don’t have a medical provider should contact the HHSA TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621 to arrange to arrange an appointment for a free test. School teachers and staff will be provided testing by the San Diego Unified School District.

TB is transmitted from person to person through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious person. Most people who are exposed to TB do not become infected.

Symptoms of infectious TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss. People infected with TB or who are immunocompromised, may not show symptoms.

The county said tuberculosis is not uncommon in the region but has been decreasing since the early 1990s. In 2013, a total of 206 cases were reported in the county, the lowest number since local TB cases peaked at 469 in 1993. There were 237 cases reported in 2017 and 226 in 2018. Last year, 265 residents were diagnosed with TB. To date, 67 cases have been reported in 2020.

