Trump supporters to hold boat parade on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are expected to show their support for President Donald Trump Saturday during a boat parade on San Diego Bay.

Boats are gearing up to launch at Shelter Island at noon. The parade route is expected to snake through Harbor Island, down the Embarcadero and then past Sea Port Village.

“It’s getting very big and the support has been amazing,” said Nick Garcia, the parade’s organizer.

Garcia estimates there will be 1,000 boats in the parade and thousands more watching from shore.

“I’m hoping it’s just a lot of Trump supporters out and about supporting unity and our president,” Heidi McBride said.

Tickets on Flagship Cruises to ride in the parade sold out the day before.

Anti-Trump protesters were expected to show up as well.