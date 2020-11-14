Trump supporters rally at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A “Stop the Steal” rally will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Waterfront Park to support President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that November’s presidential election was widely marked by fraud.

The local rally coincides with Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., and similar events nationwide.

A flier for the rally asks “San Diego Patriots” to “rise up in defense of our Republic. The Communist Left cannot beat President Trump fairly, so they devised numerous illegal tactics to accomplish their nefarious coup,” it states. Election officials in states led by both Democrats and Republicans have not reported substantial evidence of such fraud, and have at times directly discredited the president’s theories.

The local “Stop the Steal” rally flier also says “riot and violence is not tolerated” at the demonstration.

The next event is in Poway on Sunday, the flier said. It will be held at 14969 Pomerado Road from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in several key states where Biden won have repeatedly been ruled against or dismissed entirely in the past week. On Friday, judges in Pennsylvania — the state that handed Biden the presidency — ruled against several lawsuits that hoped to have nearly 9,000 mail-in ballots tossed out.