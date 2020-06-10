Trump announces $219.9M to MTS from CARES Act to offset COVID-19 losses

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN DIEGO – President Trump said Wednesday he’s sending millions of dollars of federal funding to MTS in San Diego, part of the $2 trillion CARES Act signed into law earlier this year.

In a tweet, the president said the $219.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury “will be CRITICAL for economic recovery,” adding, “We have to keep people moving safely and efficiently!” The transit system has been anticipating the funds since April, which MTS Marketing Director Rob Schupp said offsets financial losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional funding allows the system, which generates 88 million annual passenger trips, to “maintain our service levels moving forward,” Schupp said.

“We knew it was coming and we were building it into our budgets,” Schupp said Wednesday, adding businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and “ridership is way down.” Ridership was reported down 70% in May compared to the fall of 2019, its website shows.

In May, the MTS board approved a $346 million spending plan, which includes about $135 million in CARES Act funding to be used to balance budgets from the system’s 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, according to its website.