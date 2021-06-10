Trucker shot in Oceanside parking lot

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A 27-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting a long-haul trucker during a confrontation in an Oceanside bowling alley parking lot, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Surf Bowl on South Coast Highway, according to Oceanside police.

The truck driver from Texas was apparently getting ready to sleep in his vehicle overnight when a man and a woman confronted him, then the man shot him once in his lower abdomen, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 53-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, OPD Sgt. Josh Morris said.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers spotted the suspects and took them into custody, Morris said.

The alleged shooter, 27-year-old Tosh Bennett, was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, according to jail records.

The woman, whose name and age were not immediately available, was booked into jail for a probation violation, Morris said.

