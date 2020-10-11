Truck flips in crash on I-8 in East County

EAST COUNTY (CNS) – One vehicle overturned and another one ended up in a ditch in a collision Sunday in Jacumba Hot Springs, the California Highway Patrol said.

The two-car collision happened at 12:22 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 near Carrizo Gorge Road, the CHP said.

A gray Chevy Silverado and a black Lexus sedan collided and landed in the center divider. The Silverado overturned but all of the occupants got out of the vehicle, according to a CHP incident log.

Tow trucks were called to the scene. There was no immediate information on the condition of people in both vehicles.

A CHP dispatcher said two officers were investigating the accident and still at the scene as of 1:15 p.m.