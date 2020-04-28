Truck driver drags man across parking lot in deadly hit-and-run

The scene outside a parking lot in the Core-Columbia area downtown after a truck driver hit and dragged a man across a parking lot, killing him. Police are now searching for the person responsible.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A truck driver didn’t stop after they hit and killed a man Tuesday morning in a downtown parking lot, police said.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. in the Core-Columbia area, near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and B Street, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A pickup, described as a black Ford F-150 with a flatbed, struck and dragged the victim across the parking lot, then the truck’s driver fled in an unknown direction, Delimitros said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7807 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.