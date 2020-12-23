Truck crashes into tree, traps woman

BONSALL (CNS) – A woman was seriously injured when she drove her pick-up truck off the road and struck a tree in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 44-year-old motorist was traveling on Camino Del Rey near West Lilac Road when the crash happened about 2:18 p.m., according to North County Fire Protection District PIO Capt. John Choi.

Her Toyota Tacoma struck a tree and overturned, trapping her inside, Choi said.

Firefighters were able to free her from the wreckage after about 30 minutes, and she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

#CaminoIC (FINAL) the patient has been extricated. We are waiting for a tow to arrive on scene. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/c9Dq37B71D — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 23, 2020