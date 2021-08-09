Truck crashes into church in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A church was damaged Monday morning when a truck crashed into the building in Escondido.

The work truck, with a Peltzer Plumbing logo on the side, crashed into Fundamental Baptist Church on North Ash Street. Senior Pastor Ernie Merritt said he found out from a neighbor who called him around 5 a.m.

Merritt quickly got dressed and alerted other church leadership as he headed to the area.

“I found a truck inside our auditorium. All the way in,” Merritt said. “Missed our pianos, missed our organs. Missed our evangelist equipment. Took out several chairs, hymnals and took out part of our platform and our pulpit.”

The crash also took out the church’s main water line.

Merritt said he talked with the driver involved, who was reportedly reaching for a pack of cigarettes in his truck before the crash happened.

“He expressed his sorrow for what took place,” Merritt said. “We’re going to try to get some temporary things in place so we can meet on another location on our property.”

A series of meetings began at the church Sunday and was scheduled through Friday. Merritt said they planned to continue the revival meetings with some changes to the location.

Shortly after the crash, contractors were already on their way to start the necessary work to get the church up and running again.

“I am just so thankful that these men just came and rose to the occasion so quickly,” Merritt said.