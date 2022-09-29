SAN DIEGO — Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.

Airlines have canceled flights to and from the Florida region. That could be causing a ripple effect. One flight from San Diego to Orlando scheduled to leave at 8:30 a.m. Thursday was canceled.

As soon as flights resume, there is a group from San Diego that will hop on a plane and head directly to the disaster region. American Red Cross San Diego has a handful of local volunteers on standby.

Prior to Ian making landfall, five San Diego volunteers flew to Florida. They are already on the ground assisting.

One person trying to get out of Florida and come back home to San Diego is one of our own, FOX 5 Editor Kathleen Parra. She was on vacation visiting family.

“This definitely does unlock a new level of fear of not knowing if I’m going to come home right now airports have closed my flight has been canceled,” said Parra.

American Red Cross representatives tell FOX 5 there is a huge need for volunteers as several thousands of Floridians are utilizing the help and have spent the night in hundreds of Red Cross and partnering evacuation shelters across Florida.

If you are interested in volunteering, you must be ready to deploy within 24 hours of notification and commit to help for two weeks. There is also a designation open for anyone interested in supporting our Hurricane Ian humanitarian efforts.

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, people can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.