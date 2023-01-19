SAN DIEGO — The Metropolitan Transit System is expanding Trolley service to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday for spectators attending the Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

MTS will be running Green Line Trolley to the stadium every 15 minutes for two-wheel enthusiasts until the opening ceremony for the race begins at 6:30 p.m.

After the event ends at 9 p.m., the Green Line will resume at 15 minute intervals departing the Snapdragon Stadium station in both directions for about 45 minutes.

Fans nearby to the the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Trolley Lines can transfer to the Green Line at 12th & Imperial, Santa Fe Depot, Old Town, or Grossmont stations.

Snapdragon Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 12 p.m. for the racing practice and qualifying runs. Racing will begin later at 7 p.m.

A “Fan Fest Pit Party” will be going on for attendees prior to the event, running from noon to 6 p.m.

MTS expects nearly 25,000 fans to be at the racing event and encourages those who are going to purchase and download Trolley passes ahead of time using the PRONTO app.

Parking at transit centers is free at many of the trolley stop locations. A list of stations and lines with Park and Ride can be found on the MTS website.

Up to two kids under the age of 12 are eligible to ride for free with every paying adult. Youth under the age of 18 are eligible for daily free rides with the Youth Opportunity Pass.

The regular Green Line service is expected to resume around 10 p.m. According to MTS, the last departing trains from the stadium will be:

Eastbound to Santee at 10:37 p.m.

Eastbound to SDSU at 12:07 a.m.

Westbound at 12:37 a.m.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be the first motocross event since Snapdragon Stadium’s opening in August. It had been previously hosted in Jack Murphy/Qualcomm Stadium 31 times from 1980 until 2014, when it moved to Petco Park.

Saturday’s race will mark the 40th Supercross hosted in San Diego.