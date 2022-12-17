SAN DIEGO — A suspected DUI driver crashed into the back of a vehicle in Ocean Beach Friday, causing a triple rear-ended collision, said the San Diego Police Department.

A 66-year-old female driving a Honda Accord was traveling southbound in the #2 lane of 2900 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard shortly before 12:40 p.m. when she failed to safely stop for a red light at the Interstate-8 westbound off ramp, police said.

At that time, she rear ended a 40-year-old male driving a Toyota Tundra which propelled forward, hitting a 27-year-old male driving a Audi Q5 that also propelled forward and hit a 57-year-old man driving a Ford F-150.

Authorities said driver of the Honda was found breathing but unconscious. She sustained multiple open fractures to her legs. The drivers of all the other vehicles had complaint of pain.

Police believe the driver of the Honda was driving under the influence of alcohol. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.