Triple digit heat expected in deserts, expect cooler temps elsewhere

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Although the San Diego County deserts again will experience near triple-digit temperatures Saturday, it will be cooler elsewhere with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the mountains.

High pressure that has kept temperatures scorching are expected to weaken substantially over the weekend, dropping highs in the deserts to the mid- 90s by Monday and highs in the western valleys to the high-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low- to mid-70s through Saturday evening in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don’t have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day’s heat, according to the NWS.

The combination of hot days and warm nights is expected to increase the threat of heat-related illness, and NWS officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.