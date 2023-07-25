CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife, May “Maya” Millete, appeared in court again on Monday, asking a judge to delay his trial until next year citing issues funding his defense.

Larry Millete, 41, was arrested at his home in Oct. 2021 — nine months after Maya, then 39-years-old, was reported missing by her sister — and pleaded not guilty to the charges. After a 10-day-long preliminary hearing earlier this year, a judge ruled that he will stand trial in the case.

The proceedings were scheduled to begin later this year on Oct. 10 following several delays. However, Millete’s defense requested that the hearing again be pushed, this time into early next year.

During Monday’s hearing, Millete’s defense attorney, Bonita Martinez, asked for the additional time to prepare for the start of the trial due to her client experiencing some symptoms or physical illness and an impending inability to pay for her services.

According to Martinez, the defendant had requested the appointment of a conservator to handle the shared assets of Millete’s family, as well as support some ongoing costs. She said she’s hoping some of that financial support will result in getting additional funds to put towards the cost of the case.

The request was approved by the judge hearing the case, Enrique Camarena, setting the start date for the trial on Jan. 16, almost three years to the date that Maya disappeared.

Camarena noted, however, that the request to delay was odd, considering Millete had expressed frustration over delays in previous hearings. The defendant’s absence from a recent hearing was one instance of such objections, the judge said.

But, Camarena said that he wanted Millete ensure that he would have enough money to cover costs associated with his defense, including the hiring of investigators or expert witnesses. He explained the defense could also apply for ancillary services from the county to put towards these expenses.

In his ruling, Camarena said that he would give Millete and his counsel until the scheduled Oct. 10 hearing to figure out these funding issues and decide whether Martinez will be staying on as his retained attorney or if he would need to have a public defender appointed to his case.

Should Martinez be removed from the case, the judge warned that there would be a significant delay in the trial proceedings, as the new attorney would need time to get up to speed on the case.

“As the hair on the case gets longer and longer, I know you’re getting concerned about that,” Camarena said to Millete on Monday. “I want to make sure you get your speedy trial rights … But also, I want to make sure that your rights are defended vigorously by a competent lawyer.”

The prosecutor from the County District Attorney’s office went on the record to say that she would vigorously object to additional delays in the case past the new Jan. 16 start date.

“I do understand that there is some funding issue that has affected the ability of the defense to be ready for trial,” Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles said while agreeing to the rescheduling.

“But I do want to stress that it’s my position as well that I don’t believe that even if this conservator is appointed,” she continued. “I do not believe that the money is going to become accessible to the defense to fund the defense in this case.”