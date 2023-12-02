SAN DIEGO — The 32nd annual “Tree of Life” lighting brought together community members celebrating and remembering those lost in the AIDS epidemic.

Mama’s Kitchen has been an organization fighting to save those struggling with AIDS and HIV since 1990, when no one else would even go to the houses of people dying of the disease.

Now decades later, the organization has spread out their help to San Diegan’s struggling through many debilitating diseases.

The tree lighting always coincides with World AIDS Day.

“People have been inspired to join the effort, that’s what I’m grateful for,” said Alberto Cortes, the CEO of Mama’s Kitchen.

The organization has provided over 11 million meals since their inception.

“Love always conquers fear. To say the most basic thing we all need in life is a good nutritious meal and we are going to make sure everyone has something to eat tonight,” said Marni Von Wilpert, a city council member from District 5.

Volunteers continue to provide critical meals tailor made for each person to help combat their particular medical issue.