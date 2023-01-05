VISTA, Calif. — A tree toppled onto Melrose Way in Vista early Thursday morning during heavy rain and winds in the area.

According to crews on the scene, the tree fell around 6 a.m. and crews closed the street and began working to remove the trees around 8 a.m.

When the tree fell over, it also took down a telephone pole. AT&T and Cox Communications linemen were both on the scene working to repair the lines.

A nearby resident, who also works in the tree-trimming industry, estimated the tree was 200 feet tall, adding that the rushing water underneath made it tumble over.

Several agencies were on the scene to assist in clearing the debris and reopening the street.