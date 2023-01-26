SAN DIEGO — An 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell onto a woman Thursday morning in Balboa Park, sending her to the hospital.

The tree, located near Balboa Drive and El Prado, fell onto a smaller tree, which broke its fall.

The City of San Diego has closed road access to the park for the day, as at least 20 other trees were down in the area. People were still able to walk or bike in.

The northbound state Route 163 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 was closed due to a downed tree, Caltrans San Diego said on Twitter.

The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a wind advisory for the coast and desert until 10 p.m. Thursday, with forecasted gusts from 30 to 45 mph.