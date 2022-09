Four people were injured after a tree fell on to a tent in the Mission Bay area on Sept. 4, 2022. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Bay area, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Ski Beach located on the east side of Vacation Isle off of Ingraham Street, San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

The statuses of the victims, two minors and two adults, are unknown at this moment, police said.

