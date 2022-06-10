SAN DIEGO — International travelers will no longer be required to test negative for COVID-19 flying back into the U.S. starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Travelers at the San Diego International Airport are both concerned because the virus is still around, while others are happy to see the requirement go away.

“I didn’t think we needed it in the first place but that’s just my opinion,” said Ronnie Froman, an international traveler.

Other travelers, like Gannon Kaminetz, are not worried because they are “double vaccinated.”

The Biden Administration made the call to drop the testing requirement for all inbound international travelers. Some travelers are rejoicing for smoother travel.

“It makes things easier, especially because it’s our first time travelling out of the country and it adds stress, when you have to test,” Lila Kaminetz said.

“It’s a good thing for us to be able to travel without worrying about getting all these extra fees,” traveler Rosario Campuzano added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that based on science and data, testing requirements are no longer necessary at this time.

Some experts have backed the agencies opinion. They note that the requirement did not seem to serve much purpose given that COVID-19 is already widely circulating in the U.S.

“I think COVID is not going to go away, so I don’t think we should be getting tested every time,’ Campuzano said.

On the other end of the decision, Dr. Jitender Kumar, an international traveler, thinks “international travelers should test negative.”

Some travelers said they want to keep the testing, and that it gives them peace of mind.

“That provided me a security, a safety that OK everybody else would be negative and that is why I’m coming to the U.S.,” Kumar said.

This move to drop the requirement is another sign that COVID-19 measures are winding down. That is something not everyone can get behind.

“It’s terrifying quite frankly, and the more things they drop, I guess we just accept we will all get sick. I guess that’s what the message is, and I don’t like it,” traveler Samantha Goldstein said.

The CDC said it will reinstate the testing requirement if it’s needed. The agency will reassess the decision in 90 days.