Trash strike ends as Republic Services’ union workers agree to ‘final offer’ deal

SAN DIEGO — The trash strike that has plagued neighborhoods in San Diego County came to an end Monday after union workers voted 137 to 70, agreeing to pass the deal offered by waste-management company Republic Services.

Shortly following the announcement around noon, Chula Vista City Councilmember Jill Galvez told FOX 5 she was happy about the deal, but is “still going to pressure Republic to give full monthly rebates, do their job, pick up the trash, and watch them closer than ever.”

“The fines and penalties are going to be steep and we’re going to make sure they pay them,” Galvez said.

On Sunday, Republic Services announced their “last, best, and final offer” to Teamsters Local 542 as a Monday deadline, set by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, loomed.

According to the company, the “final offer” included significant increases in wages and benefits, in addition to other enhancements to its employees’ total compensation packages. Republic Services also included a new financial incentive for employees tied to ratification and agreement by the union.

With overflowing trash bins seen around the county and Chula Vista in a public health emergency, Gloria threatened fines and even ending the city’s own agreement with the company after its 250 workers walked off the job last month to strike for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

