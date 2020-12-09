Trapped driver freed from car after crash

SAN DIEGO — At least one person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on state Route 125 in La Mesa.

The crash involving several vehicles was reported shortly before 4:40 a.m. on northbound SR-125 near Lemon Avenue, south of Interstate 8.

Video from OnScene.TV shows firefighters freeing a trapped driver from his sedan and medics loading him into an ambulance.

Authorities closed all northbound lanes for an investigation but have since reopened one lane.

Check back for updates on this developing story.