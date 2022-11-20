OCEANSIDE, Calif. — On Sunday, the North County LGBQT Resource Center held their annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event at the Oceanside Public Library. This day is set aside to honor and uplift transgender people who have been killed to transphobia and violence targeted against them.

People from the community came together to stand in solidarity with each other, against the violence that is still prevalent in the LGBTQ community.

“All of us in the LGBTQIA PLUS community have to encounter this danger and what’s most important is that we have the solidarity,” said Jet Finnell, the Gender Advocacy Project Coordinator at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

During the event, participants had a chance to grab a flower and read the name of a transgender person killed in 2021 or 2022.

“Internally we all feel solidarity, but also a fire for life and for keeping our mark in this world,” said Marc Lim who lives in Vista, but helped create North County LGBTQ Resource Center Gender Advocacy Project.

“Shows us how resilient our community is that they will still show up for each other even if they are scared or heartbroken,” said Jennifer Lanoale, the Director of Unicorn Homes at the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

The event was a little heavier, after a gunman killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado Saturday night.

Lim said, “I think just underscores how this is still a critical issue for our community, just basic safety.”

The LGBTQ community said heinous acts, like the recent one in Colorado, is an opportunity to acknowledge the struggles and the violence their community faces.

“What has transformed it is community, what has transformed it is love, pushing through and advocating for equity, justice, compassion,” Finnell said.

Click here for more information and resources from North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

Finnell added that she calls on allies to represent, advocate and educate themselves on behalf of their communities.

Finnell said, “The most important thing is our existence is normalized because we are human.”