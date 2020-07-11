Training for the unthinkable, local firefighters simulate plane crash response

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters were stationed at the San Diego International Airport on Friday to train for an incident that’s almost unthinkable — a fiery plane crash at the airport.

Crews conducted the training on the tarmac at the former Lindbergh Field with live fire training in a fake airplane cabin. Facing dangers of burning jet fuel and a high-impact event, fire trainers use the simulation to help firefighters prepare for how they would have to think in a similar such disaster.

Derek McCarthy, the airport program manager for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said crews have to consider wind conditions as well as the amount of fuel and number of passengers onboard.

“We have the ability to speak to the pilots to understand what they want us to do, which sides of the aircraft they’re going to evacuate the passengers” McCarthy said.

In the training, crews rushed into the cabin to retrieve three mannequins meant to simulate passengers. They then cleared out the structure as it became completely engulfed in flames.

SDFD Capt. Simmon Koch said it’s critical crews “stay calm and communicate.”

“Look around and keep your head on a swivel,” Koch said.

Firefighters said there are many dynamics to consider in rescue operations, but conducting these drills tends to be the best way to execute their work effectively and safely.

Koch said the new simulator will help with that.

“You almost can’t have enough of this training, honestly,” he said. “Live fire training is hard to replicate.”