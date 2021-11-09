Train hits car at grade crossing; no injuries reported

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A passenger train struck a car Tuesday at a grade crossing near Lindbergh Field, but the motorist escaped the crash unscathed.

The rail accident on West Washington Street in the Middletown district of San Diego took place about 7 a.m., sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit Deputy Joseph Pirri said.

The crash resulted in no reported injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It was not immediately clear how the automobile wound up on the tracks in the path of the northbound Coaster commuter train.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News