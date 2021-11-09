Train hits car at grade crossing; no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A passenger train struck a car Tuesday at a grade crossing near Lindbergh Field, but the motorist escaped the crash unscathed.

The rail accident on West Washington Street in the Middletown district of San Diego took place about 7 a.m., sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit Deputy Joseph Pirri said.

The crash resulted in no reported injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It was not immediately clear how the automobile wound up on the tracks in the path of the northbound Coaster commuter train.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.