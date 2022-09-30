SAN DIEGO — Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego and Orange County.

Geologists say the remnants of Hurricane Kay destabilized the tracks along the ocean.

Metrolink says they are working alongside specialists until they “have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped” in the San Clemente area.

The closures are effective starting Friday and will be in place until further notice.

The closures impact Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner trains between Irvine and San Diego as well as Metrolink’s Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line.

Amtrak says they working to create train services between Oceanside and San Diego, and to offer alternative travel options such as a bus route between Irvine and Oceanside.

