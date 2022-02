CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A train fatally struck a pedestrian near Buena Vista Lagoon Friday.

The rail fatality in the area of Carlsbad Boulevard and Mountain View Drive in Carlsbad occurred shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, Lt. Joe Barry said.

